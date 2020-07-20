All apartments in Columbus
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

4164 Nafzger Dr

4164 Nafzger Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4164 Nafzger Drive, Columbus, OH 43230
Blendon Woods

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 BR 2.5 Bath - New Albany Schools - Property Id: 134965

Rent to Own available!!! Text 330-715-4729 for rent to own details. Exquisite 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2-story with an office/den and first floor laundry room. This is a nicely updated home with all new lighting and is Located in highly sought after New Albany School district in Asbury Ridge! The home has brand new carpet, freshly painted walls and granite counter tops. It includes an island and fireplace in the large family room. There is also a large deck for entertaining. The owner's suite includes a walk-in shower and whirlpool tub a large walk-in closet and dual vanities. There is also a large basement drywalled and ready for storage. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis, a separate pet fee/rent will apply. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn maintenance and any snow removal. No smoking allowed inside the property, and renter's insurance is required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/134965p
Property Id 134965

(RLNE5068428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4164 Nafzger Dr have any available units?
4164 Nafzger Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4164 Nafzger Dr have?
Some of 4164 Nafzger Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4164 Nafzger Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4164 Nafzger Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4164 Nafzger Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4164 Nafzger Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4164 Nafzger Dr offer parking?
No, 4164 Nafzger Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4164 Nafzger Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4164 Nafzger Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4164 Nafzger Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4164 Nafzger Dr has a pool.
Does 4164 Nafzger Dr have accessible units?
No, 4164 Nafzger Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4164 Nafzger Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4164 Nafzger Dr has units with dishwashers.
