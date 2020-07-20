4164 Nafzger Dr

Amenities

Rent to Own available!!! Text 330-715-4729 for rent to own details. Exquisite 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2-story with an office/den and first floor laundry room. This is a nicely updated home with all new lighting and is Located in highly sought after New Albany School district in Asbury Ridge! The home has brand new carpet, freshly painted walls and granite counter tops. It includes an island and fireplace in the large family room. There is also a large deck for entertaining. The owner's suite includes a walk-in shower and whirlpool tub a large walk-in closet and dual vanities. There is also a large basement drywalled and ready for storage. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis, a separate pet fee/rent will apply. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn maintenance and any snow removal. No smoking allowed inside the property, and renter's insurance is required.

