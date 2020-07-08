415 East 13th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=o6p2jcscnfd&mls=1



OSU Campus Area 5 bedroom! Available Fall 2019.

Washer and dryer provided. Off Street and on street parking available.

PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM



RENTAL GUIDELINES



Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check.

EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application.

$40.00 application fee per adult.



NO prior evictions!

NO Section 8!

Net household salary needs to be 3 times the monthly rent.

Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.

Security Deposit is the same as one month's rent.

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.

If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee. No Pitbulls or Pitbull mixes allowed!

IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING



Two forms of identification

Social security number

Last three addresses and landlord information

Two personal references

Employer information

Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements



