All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 4126 Claver Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
4126 Claver Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 9:55 AM

4126 Claver Drive

4126 Claver Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4126 Claver Drive, Columbus, OH 43219
Somerset

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully Furnished Condo Unit in immaculate condition, three story condominium located in Towne Park Community near Easton, tastefully decorated throughout Shows like a model, fresh paint, large great room with fireplace, formal dining room w/ arched doorway, big kitchen with dark cabinetry, custom tiled backsplash, island, pantry & eating space, walk out deck off kitchen, modern lighting & fixtures throughout, finished lower level rec room with recessed lighting, master bedroom w/ tall ceilings, full master bath with separate tiled walk in shower & soaking tub, walk in closet, attached 2 car garage, corporate style living at it best. Gahanna Schools. Located less than five minutes to Easton, I 270 and Port Columbus

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4126 Claver Drive have any available units?
4126 Claver Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4126 Claver Drive have?
Some of 4126 Claver Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4126 Claver Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4126 Claver Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4126 Claver Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4126 Claver Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 4126 Claver Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4126 Claver Drive offers parking.
Does 4126 Claver Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4126 Claver Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4126 Claver Drive have a pool?
No, 4126 Claver Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4126 Claver Drive have accessible units?
No, 4126 Claver Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4126 Claver Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4126 Claver Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd
Columbus, OH 43123
Harrison Park
565 W 1st Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
223 E Town Street
223 E Town St
Columbus, OH 43215
Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Clintonville Commons
4030 N High St
Columbus, OH 43214
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard
Columbus, OH 43081

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing