4126 Claver Drive

Amenities
Fully Furnished Condo Unit in immaculate condition, three story condominium located in Towne Park Community near Easton, tastefully decorated throughout Shows like a model, fresh paint, large great room with fireplace, formal dining room w/ arched doorway, big kitchen with dark cabinetry, custom tiled backsplash, island, pantry & eating space, walk out deck off kitchen, modern lighting & fixtures throughout, finished lower level rec room with recessed lighting, master bedroom w/ tall ceilings, full master bath with separate tiled walk in shower & soaking tub, walk in closet, attached 2 car garage, corporate style living at it best. Gahanna Schools. Located less than five minutes to Easton, I 270 and Port Columbus