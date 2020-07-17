All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

41 N Central Ave

41 Central Avenue · (614) 434-8406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

41 Central Avenue, Columbus, OH 43222

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 41 N Central Ave · Avail. now

$989

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated Two Bedroom in Franklinton! - Please visit www.NewCityOhio.com for more details and photos. NO SECTION 8. Come see this newly renovated single-family home in the heart of Franklinton! Inside this two bedroom one bath home, you will find new LVP flooring and a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets, granite counters, and white subway tile back splash. The bathroom has all new fixtures including a new vanity, toilet, and a shower/tub combo, and the two bedrooms have fresh paint and carpet. The unfinished basement provides extra storage space as well as laundry hook-ups. Outside you will find a large backyard with off-street parking accessible from the alley. This home has central air-conditioning. Please contact Lisa at (614) 434-8406 to schedule your showing today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5880465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 N Central Ave have any available units?
41 N Central Ave has a unit available for $989 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 N Central Ave have?
Some of 41 N Central Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 N Central Ave currently offering any rent specials?
41 N Central Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 N Central Ave pet-friendly?
No, 41 N Central Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 41 N Central Ave offer parking?
Yes, 41 N Central Ave offers parking.
Does 41 N Central Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 N Central Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 N Central Ave have a pool?
No, 41 N Central Ave does not have a pool.
Does 41 N Central Ave have accessible units?
No, 41 N Central Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 41 N Central Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 N Central Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
