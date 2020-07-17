41 N Central Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Renovated Two Bedroom in Franklinton! - Please visit www.NewCityOhio.com for more details and photos. NO SECTION 8. Come see this newly renovated single-family home in the heart of Franklinton! Inside this two bedroom one bath home, you will find new LVP flooring and a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets, granite counters, and white subway tile back splash. The bathroom has all new fixtures including a new vanity, toilet, and a shower/tub combo, and the two bedrooms have fresh paint and carpet. The unfinished basement provides extra storage space as well as laundry hook-ups. Outside you will find a large backyard with off-street parking accessible from the alley. This home has central air-conditioning. Please contact Lisa at (614) 434-8406 to schedule your showing today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5880465)