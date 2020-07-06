409 S Monroe Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Convenient Located just Blocks Away from Children's Hospital. 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath. 2 Story House w/ a Finished Basement!

Newly Renovated: Updated Kitchen w/ Cabinets & Countertop, Updated Bathroom, Pergo Flooring throughout 1st Floor, New Carpet in Upstairs Bedrooms, W/D Connection, Overhead Lighting & Fenced-In Backyard! Stove & Refrigerator Included. Pets are ok for an additional fee.



This house is available to rent for $1395/monthly

Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & Water



Serious Inquiries Only Please

Not Accepting Section 8