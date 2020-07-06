All apartments in Columbus
409 S Monroe Ave

409 Monroe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

409 Monroe Avenue, Columbus, OH 43205
Olde Town East

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Convenient Located just Blocks Away from Children's Hospital. 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath. 2 Story House w/ a Finished Basement!
Newly Renovated: Updated Kitchen w/ Cabinets & Countertop, Updated Bathroom, Pergo Flooring throughout 1st Floor, New Carpet in Upstairs Bedrooms, W/D Connection, Overhead Lighting & Fenced-In Backyard! Stove & Refrigerator Included. Pets are ok for an additional fee.

This house is available to rent for $1395/monthly
Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & Water

Serious Inquiries Only Please
Not Accepting Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

