409 S Monroe Ave

Amenities
Convenient Located just Blocks Away from Children's Hospital. 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath. 2 Story House w/ a Finished Basement!
Newly Renovated: Updated Kitchen w/ Cabinets & Countertop, Updated Bathroom, Pergo Flooring throughout 1st Floor, New Carpet in Upstairs Bedrooms, W/D Connection, Overhead Lighting & Fenced-In Backyard! Stove & Refrigerator Included. Pets are ok for an additional fee.
This house is available to rent for $1395/monthly
Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & Water
Serious Inquiries Only Please
Not Accepting Section 8