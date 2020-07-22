4061 Fitzpatrick Blvd Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8133

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

This 3 BR, 2.5 BA home has a large great room with gas log fireplace and an open kitchen that includes a formal dining area. First floor laundry has a washer and dryer for your use. The master suite includes 2 closets, one of them a walk in, and a private bath. The large patio will be perfect for cook outs this Summer. Two car detached garage with a thrid off street space. This is an adorable home with updated lighting and a great floor plan. Pet possible with approval and additional fee. NO smoking though. Columbus Public school district.