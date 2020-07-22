All apartments in Columbus
4061 Fitzpatrick Blvd Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8133

4061 Fitzpatrick Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4061 Fitzpatrick Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43110
Shannon Green

Amenities

This 3 BR, 2.5 BA home has a large great room with gas log fireplace and an open kitchen that includes a formal dining area. First floor laundry has a washer and dryer for your use. The master suite includes 2 closets, one of them a walk in, and a private bath. The large patio will be perfect for cook outs this Summer. Two car detached garage with a thrid off street space. This is an adorable home with updated lighting and a great floor plan. Pet possible with approval and additional fee. NO smoking though. Columbus Public school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4061 Fitzpatrick Blvd Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8133 have any available units?
4061 Fitzpatrick Blvd Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8133 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4061 Fitzpatrick Blvd Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8133 have?
Some of 4061 Fitzpatrick Blvd Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8133's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4061 Fitzpatrick Blvd Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8133 currently offering any rent specials?
4061 Fitzpatrick Blvd Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8133 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4061 Fitzpatrick Blvd Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8133 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4061 Fitzpatrick Blvd Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8133 is pet friendly.
Does 4061 Fitzpatrick Blvd Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8133 offer parking?
Yes, 4061 Fitzpatrick Blvd Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8133 offers parking.
Does 4061 Fitzpatrick Blvd Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8133 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4061 Fitzpatrick Blvd Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8133 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4061 Fitzpatrick Blvd Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8133 have a pool?
No, 4061 Fitzpatrick Blvd Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8133 does not have a pool.
Does 4061 Fitzpatrick Blvd Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8133 have accessible units?
No, 4061 Fitzpatrick Blvd Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8133 does not have accessible units.
Does 4061 Fitzpatrick Blvd Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8133 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4061 Fitzpatrick Blvd Canal Winchester Oh 43110-8133 has units with dishwashers.
