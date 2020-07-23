All apartments in Columbus
4018 Breathitt Place

Location

4018 Breathitt Place, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4018 Breathitt Place have any available units?
4018 Breathitt Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 4018 Breathitt Place currently offering any rent specials?
4018 Breathitt Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4018 Breathitt Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4018 Breathitt Place is pet friendly.
Does 4018 Breathitt Place offer parking?
No, 4018 Breathitt Place does not offer parking.
Does 4018 Breathitt Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4018 Breathitt Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4018 Breathitt Place have a pool?
No, 4018 Breathitt Place does not have a pool.
Does 4018 Breathitt Place have accessible units?
No, 4018 Breathitt Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4018 Breathitt Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4018 Breathitt Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4018 Breathitt Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4018 Breathitt Place does not have units with air conditioning.
