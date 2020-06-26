All apartments in Columbus
4012 Blueberry Hollow Road

4012 Blueberry Hollow Road
Location

4012 Blueberry Hollow Road, Columbus, OH 43230
Strawberry Farms

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful bi-level home, located in the Strawberry Farms neighborhood, feeds into the Westerville City School District. This home is conveniently located near shopping, dining, and entertainment. Its top story includes 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom has a private bathroom attached. The back door leads to a 4 season Florida room connected to an elevated deck. Below is a spacious fenced-in yard. The bottom story completes the home with a finished living room, connected laundry room, and access to the garage.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care.

Pet friendly with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $300.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 Blueberry Hollow Road have any available units?
4012 Blueberry Hollow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4012 Blueberry Hollow Road have?
Some of 4012 Blueberry Hollow Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 Blueberry Hollow Road currently offering any rent specials?
4012 Blueberry Hollow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 Blueberry Hollow Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4012 Blueberry Hollow Road is pet friendly.
Does 4012 Blueberry Hollow Road offer parking?
Yes, 4012 Blueberry Hollow Road offers parking.
Does 4012 Blueberry Hollow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4012 Blueberry Hollow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 Blueberry Hollow Road have a pool?
No, 4012 Blueberry Hollow Road does not have a pool.
Does 4012 Blueberry Hollow Road have accessible units?
No, 4012 Blueberry Hollow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 Blueberry Hollow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4012 Blueberry Hollow Road does not have units with dishwashers.
