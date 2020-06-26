4012 Blueberry Hollow Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful bi-level home, located in the Strawberry Farms neighborhood, feeds into the Westerville City School District. This home is conveniently located near shopping, dining, and entertainment. Its top story includes 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom has a private bathroom attached. The back door leads to a 4 season Florida room connected to an elevated deck. Below is a spacious fenced-in yard. The bottom story completes the home with a finished living room, connected laundry room, and access to the garage.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care.



Pet friendly with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $300.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.