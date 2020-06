Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful home filled with updates:windows/a-c/ flooring/ siding/bath/ kitchen and more. Lives spaciously inside and out. Large deck with fenced in backyard. Upstairs bathroom has private door to master bedroom. Quiet street near all Tuttle has to offer. Enjoy the good life here. Located within Dublin school district. Please note: No pets are permitted and we are interested in a long-term leases.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5769269)