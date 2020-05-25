393 W 8th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

393 W 8th Ave Available 07/25/20 Belmont Home at W Eighth - This is one gorgeous arts and crafts style 1920s era home with lots of natural woodwork and trim, Well Located on the corner with beautiful, detailed woodwork and lots of trees! Refinished Hardwood floors throughout, a big kitchen with lots of cabinet space and updated kitchens and baths , new appliances, washer/dryer. Plantation blinds designer fans, refurbished original features lovingly restored. A front porch,large off street parking lot, OSU hospital oh-so close. Bonus rooms and storage too.



(RLNE1856657)