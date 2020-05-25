All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 393 W 8th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
393 W 8th Avenue
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

393 W 8th Avenue

393 West Eighth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

393 West Eighth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Necko

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
393 W 8th Ave Available 07/25/20 Belmont Home at W Eighth - This is one gorgeous arts and crafts style 1920s era home with lots of natural woodwork and trim, Well Located on the corner with beautiful, detailed woodwork and lots of trees! Refinished Hardwood floors throughout, a big kitchen with lots of cabinet space and updated kitchens and baths , new appliances, washer/dryer. Plantation blinds designer fans, refurbished original features lovingly restored. A front porch,large off street parking lot, OSU hospital oh-so close. Bonus rooms and storage too.

(RLNE1856657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 393 W 8th Avenue have any available units?
393 W 8th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 393 W 8th Avenue have?
Some of 393 W 8th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 393 W 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
393 W 8th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 393 W 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 393 W 8th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 393 W 8th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 393 W 8th Avenue offers parking.
Does 393 W 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 393 W 8th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 393 W 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 393 W 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 393 W 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 393 W 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 393 W 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 393 W 8th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Glenmuir Apartments
2223 Craigside Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Bridgestone
2640 Lakebridge Ln
Columbus, OH 43026
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir
Columbus, OH 43017
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave
Columbus, OH 43240
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing