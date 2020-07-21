All apartments in Columbus
Last updated September 10 2019 at 12:07 AM

3902 Boyer Ridge Drive

3902 Boyer Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3902 Boyer Ridge Drive, Columbus, OH 43110
Abby Trails

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Groveport schools 3 bed 2 bath one story home. Large living room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Kitchen has lots of oak cabinets and new ss appliances, breakfast bar and dining area, goes into laundry room and then garage. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, and master bath. 2 more bedrooms and a hall bath. House has fresh paint, new laminate floors. no basement, central A/C, mini blinds. rear patio area, and 2 car attached garage with opener. Across from greenspace and pond. Rents for 1350 month+1350 deposit due upon move in for a 2 year lease. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Good background check and rental history required, no pets allowed, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants household income must be minimum 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3902 Boyer Ridge Drive have any available units?
3902 Boyer Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3902 Boyer Ridge Drive have?
Some of 3902 Boyer Ridge Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3902 Boyer Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3902 Boyer Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3902 Boyer Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3902 Boyer Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 3902 Boyer Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3902 Boyer Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 3902 Boyer Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3902 Boyer Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3902 Boyer Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3902 Boyer Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3902 Boyer Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3902 Boyer Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3902 Boyer Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3902 Boyer Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
