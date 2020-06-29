All apartments in Columbus
Last updated December 2 2019 at 5:15 PM

3880 Heatherglen

3880 Heatherglen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3880 Heatherglen Drive, Columbus, OH 43221
Dexter Falls

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to move in! Ranch with an open floorplan! Two car garage! Wood floors throughout, updated kitchen + updated bathrooms! Fenced in backyard with patio. Basement can be used for rec room or storage. Great location - close to everything with easy access to 270.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3880 Heatherglen have any available units?
3880 Heatherglen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3880 Heatherglen have?
Some of 3880 Heatherglen's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3880 Heatherglen currently offering any rent specials?
3880 Heatherglen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3880 Heatherglen pet-friendly?
No, 3880 Heatherglen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 3880 Heatherglen offer parking?
Yes, 3880 Heatherglen offers parking.
Does 3880 Heatherglen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3880 Heatherglen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3880 Heatherglen have a pool?
No, 3880 Heatherglen does not have a pool.
Does 3880 Heatherglen have accessible units?
No, 3880 Heatherglen does not have accessible units.
Does 3880 Heatherglen have units with dishwashers?
No, 3880 Heatherglen does not have units with dishwashers.

