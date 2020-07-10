380 East Torrence Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Clintonville 2 bedroom house with a full basement and 1 car garage. Great location. Hardwood flooring, freshly painted, washer and dryer included.



RENTAL GUIDELINES Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult. Prior evictions are not accepted.

Net household net income per month must be 3X the rent amount.

Sorry, No Section 8!

NO PETS!

No smoking in home.



Tenant is responsible for verifying school district. IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING Two forms of identification Social security number Last three addresses and landlord information Two personal references Employer information Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements $40.00 application fee per adult.