380 East Torrence Road

380 Torrence Road · No Longer Available
Location

380 Torrence Road, Columbus, OH 43214
Central Clintonville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Clintonville 2 bedroom house with a full basement and 1 car garage. Great location. Hardwood flooring, freshly painted, washer and dryer included.

RENTAL GUIDELINES Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult. Prior evictions are not accepted.
Net household net income per month must be 3X the rent amount.
Sorry, No Section 8!
NO PETS!
No smoking in home.

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district. IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING Two forms of identification Social security number Last three addresses and landlord information Two personal references Employer information Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements $40.00 application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

