Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wonderful 5 bedroom home in Westgate. Home boasts a large fenced in double lot with huge back yard. First floor bedroom could also be used as a nice office space which has its own half bath. This home is move in ready. New AC and Furnace, Newer siding, windows, and exterior doors. Updated electric. Located near several schools, library, and parks.