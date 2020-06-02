All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 367 Auden Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
367 Auden Ave
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

367 Auden Ave

367 Auden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Italian Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

367 Auden Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215
Italian Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Gorgeous Downtown / Short North Industrial Loft - Property Id: 191931

With floor to ceiling windows, exposed duct work and modern touches, this absolutely beautiful industrial loft is like no other in the city!! Modern barn doors, all new Bosch appliances, new steam technology washer & dryer in the unit, private heated parking garage with your own assigned spot as well as a garage storage cage for any items you have to store!

This luxurious condo is right by everything! Walking distance to local favorite coffee shops, galleries, bars & breweries, this area offers you anything you would ever want.

Water, private garage parking spot, and additional storage unit is all included in rent!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191931
Property Id 191931

(RLNE5656189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 367 Auden Ave have any available units?
367 Auden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 367 Auden Ave have?
Some of 367 Auden Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 367 Auden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
367 Auden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 Auden Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 367 Auden Ave is pet friendly.
Does 367 Auden Ave offer parking?
Yes, 367 Auden Ave offers parking.
Does 367 Auden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 367 Auden Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 Auden Ave have a pool?
No, 367 Auden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 367 Auden Ave have accessible units?
No, 367 Auden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 367 Auden Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 367 Auden Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harrison Park
565 W 1st Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Timber Trail
2414 Timber Trail Dr N
Columbus, OH 43224
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43110
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road
Columbus, OH 43230
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43213
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy
Columbus, OH 43240
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing