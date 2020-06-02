367 Auden Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

Gorgeous Downtown / Short North Industrial Loft



With floor to ceiling windows, exposed duct work and modern touches, this absolutely beautiful industrial loft is like no other in the city!! Modern barn doors, all new Bosch appliances, new steam technology washer & dryer in the unit, private heated parking garage with your own assigned spot as well as a garage storage cage for any items you have to store!



This luxurious condo is right by everything! Walking distance to local favorite coffee shops, galleries, bars & breweries, this area offers you anything you would ever want.



Water, private garage parking spot, and additional storage unit is all included in rent!

