3665 Cypress Club Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage 24hr gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

SHORT TERM LEASE (3 Months) January 1st, 2020 - April 13th, 2020. Very nice one bedroom apartment in the Gardens Apartments communities. Includes a bathroom, kitchen (with refrigerator/freezer, microwave, and stove/oven), and laundry in-unit. Also includes a private staircase. First floor entry. Fully carpeted apartment (excluding bathroom and kitchen). Extremely quiet neighborhood. Directly across from a small shopping center that includes multiple restaurants, a gas station, pharmacy, urgent care, tire shop, and supermarket. Furniture not included but available for sale. Parking available directly outside apartment and garage(s) for sale. 24/7 gym available. If you have a pet, an additional fee will be assessed. Price is firm and exact up front costs will be discussed when you visit office. Must put in application with The Gardens Apartments office, but because it''s only a 3 month lease, you have to reach out to me first as the office won''t approve it without me.



Tenant pays all utilities. $9 trash fee included in rent cost.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/columbus-oh?lid=12677633



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5225843)