Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3615 Dinsmore Castle Drive
Last updated October 10 2019 at 11:24 PM

3615 Dinsmore Castle Drive

3615 Dinsmore Castle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3615 Dinsmore Castle Drive, Columbus, OH 43221
Highpoint-Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This split level home is located within the Highpoint-Glen neighborhood and feeds into the Hilliard School District.

This home’s main floor features a living room connected to a dining area, and a full kitchen area. This floor also has access to the back patio and fenced in yard. The top floor offers 3 bedrooms, one being a master with a private full bathroom. There is also a full guest bathroom in the hallway. The lower level features a large family room, a half bath, and a utility room with storage.

Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.

Application and leasing details can be found inside.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 Dinsmore Castle Drive have any available units?
3615 Dinsmore Castle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3615 Dinsmore Castle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3615 Dinsmore Castle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 Dinsmore Castle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3615 Dinsmore Castle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3615 Dinsmore Castle Drive offer parking?
No, 3615 Dinsmore Castle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3615 Dinsmore Castle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3615 Dinsmore Castle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 Dinsmore Castle Drive have a pool?
No, 3615 Dinsmore Castle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3615 Dinsmore Castle Drive have accessible units?
No, 3615 Dinsmore Castle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 Dinsmore Castle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3615 Dinsmore Castle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3615 Dinsmore Castle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3615 Dinsmore Castle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

