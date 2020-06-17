3615 Dinsmore Castle Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This split level home is located within the Highpoint-Glen neighborhood and feeds into the Hilliard School District.



This home’s main floor features a living room connected to a dining area, and a full kitchen area. This floor also has access to the back patio and fenced in yard. The top floor offers 3 bedrooms, one being a master with a private full bathroom. There is also a full guest bathroom in the hallway. The lower level features a large family room, a half bath, and a utility room with storage.



Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.



Application and leasing details can be found inside.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.