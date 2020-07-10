357 E Welch Ave - 1

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice two bedroom one bath located close to down town and short north. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout first level. Upstairs bedrooms are carpeted and bathroom is beautifully finished.

Nice big fenced back yard for children, pet or cookouts.

Property is pet friendly with additional monthly fee and security deposit. Water included in monthly rent!

Come see this move in ready half double.

*RENT REDUCED!**Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment available immediately at 357 East Welch Ave just south of German Village, in the fast-growing Merion Village neighborhood. At just $875/month, it is an absolute steal compared to rates just a few blocks north. AND it has been completely updated with:

-Newer laminate oak flooring on first level and new carpeting on second level -Updated kitchen with brand new appliances

-Updated bathroom with brand new shower surround and tub, vanity, and ceramic tile flooring

-Basement with ample storage room and washer/dryer hookup

-Top-of-the-line Frontpoint security system

-Shared backyard with new 6 ft privacy fence



Minutes from the shops and bars of German Village and the Short North, grocery stores, and the Parsons Ave/Children's Hospital revitalization, this spacious apartment is the perfect place to call home! Call (614) 568-3174 or email pm@parkerrealtyassociates.com for more information and to schedule a walk-through TODAY!