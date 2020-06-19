3542 Rocky Way Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8

Apply and tour today to receive 1 month FREE if you move in by May 10th!

Set up your rently account for your self tour!



Nice 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome, available for move in!

Townhome has new carpet, is all electric, and resident pays their own electric and water/sewer, and this townhome comes with washer/dryer connection.



Text us at 614-407-3966 for more information!



We are a income restricted community, which means we have income guidelines based upon your household size. Please call us for more details and to get pre-approved over the phone!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.