All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3542 Rocky Way Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3542 Rocky Way Lane
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:09 AM

3542 Rocky Way Lane

3542 Rocky Way Lane · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1561440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Riverbend
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3542 Rocky Way Lane, Columbus, OH 43223
Riverbend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 928 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Apply and tour today to receive 1 month FREE if you move in by May 10th!
Set up your rently account for your self tour!

Nice 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome, available for move in!
Townhome has new carpet, is all electric, and resident pays their own electric and water/sewer, and this townhome comes with washer/dryer connection.

Text us at 614-407-3966 for more information!

We are a income restricted community, which means we have income guidelines based upon your household size. Please call us for more details and to get pre-approved over the phone!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3542 Rocky Way Lane have any available units?
3542 Rocky Way Lane has a unit available for $740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3542 Rocky Way Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3542 Rocky Way Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3542 Rocky Way Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3542 Rocky Way Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 3542 Rocky Way Lane offer parking?
No, 3542 Rocky Way Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3542 Rocky Way Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3542 Rocky Way Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3542 Rocky Way Lane have a pool?
No, 3542 Rocky Way Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3542 Rocky Way Lane have accessible units?
No, 3542 Rocky Way Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3542 Rocky Way Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3542 Rocky Way Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3542 Rocky Way Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3542 Rocky Way Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3542 Rocky Way Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln
Columbus, OH 43230
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd
Columbus, OH 43230
Winterwood Gardens
1980 Belcher Drive
Columbus, OH 43224
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd
Columbus, OH 43219
Latitude Five25
525 Sawyer Blvd
Columbus, OH 43203
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity