Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3540 Maize Rd. Available 05/21/20 **4-BEDROOM/2-BATH HOUSE IN NORTH COLUMBUS!!** - ****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681.****

*****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.*****

This is a 4-bedroom/2-bath home in North Columbus. This remodeled home features central A/C, hardwood floors, full kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and disposal), 3 bedrooms downstairs, a master bedroom upstairs, 2 full baths, and a full basement (unfinished) with washer/dryer hook ups. Conveniently located on Maize Road, you'll have easy access to I-71 and will be minutes from the heart of the city! You'll also enjoy a full-time maintenance staff and included lawn care. Call today! This gem won't last long!



(RLNE4754039)