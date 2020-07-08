All apartments in Columbus
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3540 Maize Rd.
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

3540 Maize Rd.

3540 Maize Road · No Longer Available
Location

3540 Maize Road, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3540 Maize Rd. Available 05/21/20 **4-BEDROOM/2-BATH HOUSE IN NORTH COLUMBUS!!** - ****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681.****
*****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.*****
This is a 4-bedroom/2-bath home in North Columbus. This remodeled home features central A/C, hardwood floors, full kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and disposal), 3 bedrooms downstairs, a master bedroom upstairs, 2 full baths, and a full basement (unfinished) with washer/dryer hook ups. Conveniently located on Maize Road, you'll have easy access to I-71 and will be minutes from the heart of the city! You'll also enjoy a full-time maintenance staff and included lawn care. Call today! This gem won't last long!

(RLNE4754039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3540 Maize Rd. have any available units?
3540 Maize Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3540 Maize Rd. have?
Some of 3540 Maize Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3540 Maize Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3540 Maize Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3540 Maize Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3540 Maize Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 3540 Maize Rd. offer parking?
No, 3540 Maize Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 3540 Maize Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3540 Maize Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3540 Maize Rd. have a pool?
No, 3540 Maize Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3540 Maize Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3540 Maize Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3540 Maize Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3540 Maize Rd. has units with dishwashers.

