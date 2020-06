Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils range

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available AUGUST 3rd ~



UTILITIES Incl'd for 1 occupant (water extra $30/mo/person) ~ Quaint Studio apartment perfectly located near in Old North Columbus, near Clintonville and OSU. On Site Laundry. A/C built in. Very efficient Efficiency! No Section 8.

This is a single occupant apartment.



Cats (only) welcome. See website for Pet Policy



Call (614) 917-0079 www.katscoproperties.com



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE132447)