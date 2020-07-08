All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:06 AM

3530 Dresden Street

3530 Dresden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

3530 Dresden Street, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard.Is pet friendly. OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY MAY 10th between 10:30am-11:00 Open house will 30 minutes.

CALL OR TEXT 614-254-4067
Brad
Property Manager

Date Available: Immediately $1,075/month rent.
$1,075 security deposit required.

NO PRIOR EVICTIONS
BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED, we will work with Credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3530 Dresden Street have any available units?
3530 Dresden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3530 Dresden Street have?
Some of 3530 Dresden Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3530 Dresden Street currently offering any rent specials?
3530 Dresden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 Dresden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3530 Dresden Street is pet friendly.
Does 3530 Dresden Street offer parking?
Yes, 3530 Dresden Street offers parking.
Does 3530 Dresden Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3530 Dresden Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 Dresden Street have a pool?
No, 3530 Dresden Street does not have a pool.
Does 3530 Dresden Street have accessible units?
No, 3530 Dresden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 Dresden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3530 Dresden Street does not have units with dishwashers.

