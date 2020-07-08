3530 Dresden Street

Amenities
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard.Is pet friendly. OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY MAY 10th between 10:30am-11:00 Open house will 30 minutes.
CALL OR TEXT 614-254-4067
Brad
Property Manager
Date Available: Immediately $1,075/month rent.
$1,075 security deposit required.
NO PRIOR EVICTIONS
BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED, we will work with Credit.