346 Linwood Ave 1

Unit 1 Available 04/01/20 Gorgeous Newly renovated Duplex in Old Town East - Property Id: 237026



Gorgeous newly renovated Duplex on one of the most desirable streets in all of Old Town East. Recently remodeled from head to toe including all new bamboo hardwood floors throughout entire house, new stainless steel appliances, all new kitchen and bathrooms, new paint and bath fixtures. Less than a block away from the all new Trolly district which is currently in construction and also less than half a mile away from one of Columbus's most desired attractions the Franklin Park Conservatory. This home is truly a spectacle and will go quick, so don't hesitate make this your next home!

