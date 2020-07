Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking air conditioning

This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom town home is conveniently located just East of 71. This home features a large great room, a bright kitchen with white cabinets and neutral counter tops and back splash and fresh paint throughout. Large bedrooms with lots of closet space. Central air, full basement with washer & dryer connections and more storage. Off-street parking and private, fenced backyard. -This property is Agent Owned

