3368 Chetwood

Amenities
Dublin SF..exceptionally charming 3-2ba,gar.fplace - Property Id: 223982
Dublin SF 3 bed 2 baths. family room with nice built in cabinetry + a large projection screen all wired you just need a projector. , wood burning stove and a separate office with built ins., living room, kitchen with eating space,deck, fenced in yard. 1 car garage.Large neighborhood park down the street..with tennis courts, playground ,etc.
TWO YEAR LEASE..
NO... SHOWINGS UNTIL VACANT..APPROX. 3-15-20
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223982
Property Id 223982
(RLNE5555461)