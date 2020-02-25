3289 Reis Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome home! This charming three bedroom townhouse has spacious bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms and tons of natural light. The layout is perfect for roommates, or families.



The 2-story unit has carpeting throughout the upstairs and main living areas. Updated kitchen appliances and wood cabinets. Washer and dryer hookups are conveniently on the first floor.



The townhouse is located in a quiet community in North Columbus just off the North Broadway exit from highway 71. Private, off-street parking is included.



Exactly 3.5 miles (9 minutes) to the Ohio State University and 6 miles (10 minutes on highway) to downtown, this place is an easy bike ride to campus or commute into the city. Near the Riverside Methodist Hospital (2.8 miles), Graceland shopping center and Easton Shopping Center (6 miles). Everything you need is right here.



Don't let this one get away!!



$30 application fee per adult over age 18

$925 rent

$925 security deposit

Renters insurance required

Tenants responsible for gas, electric and water. Water billed monthly based on usage.



No pets, please.



Home can be furnished upon request for an additional fee.

Villas at the Oasis Townhouse Community

Close to major highways of 70 and 670

* Columbus School District, Northwest Community

** Como Elementary School

** Dominion Middle School

** Whetstone High School



AREA INFORMATION:

Flooring: Hardwood floors

Garage & Parking: Off street, no garage

Kitchen & Laundry Applicances Included: stove, refrigerator

Property Type: single family home

Utilities Included: trash

Year Built: 1952

Yard: None, off-street parking lot.



BUS ROUTE: 32 North Broadway to Easton Transit Center