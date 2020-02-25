All apartments in Columbus
3289 Reis Ave
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:41 AM

3289 Reis Ave

3289 Reis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3289 Reis Avenue, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Call 614-918-8058 ext 2 for a showing

Welcome home! This charming three bedroom townhouse has spacious bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms and tons of natural light. The layout is perfect for roommates, or families.

The 2-story unit has carpeting throughout the upstairs and main living areas. Updated kitchen appliances and wood cabinets. Washer and dryer hookups are conveniently on the first floor.

The townhouse is located in a quiet community in North Columbus just off the North Broadway exit from highway 71. Private, off-street parking is included.

Exactly 3.5 miles (9 minutes) to the Ohio State University and 6 miles (10 minutes on highway) to downtown, this place is an easy bike ride to campus or commute into the city. Near the Riverside Methodist Hospital (2.8 miles), Graceland shopping center and Easton Shopping Center (6 miles). Everything you need is right here.

Don't let this one get away!!

$30 application fee per adult over age 18
$925 rent
$925 security deposit
Renters insurance required
Tenants responsible for gas, electric and water. Water billed monthly based on usage.

No pets, please.

Home can be furnished upon request for an additional fee.
Villas at the Oasis Townhouse Community
Close to major highways of 70 and 670
* Columbus School District, Northwest Community
** Como Elementary School
** Dominion Middle School
** Whetstone High School

AREA INFORMATION:
Flooring: Hardwood floors
Garage & Parking: Off street, no garage
Kitchen & Laundry Applicances Included: stove, refrigerator
Property Type: single family home
Utilities Included: trash
Year Built: 1952
Yard: None, off-street parking lot.

BUS ROUTE: 32 North Broadway to Easton Transit Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3289 Reis Ave have any available units?
3289 Reis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3289 Reis Ave have?
Some of 3289 Reis Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3289 Reis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3289 Reis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3289 Reis Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3289 Reis Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 3289 Reis Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3289 Reis Ave offers parking.
Does 3289 Reis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3289 Reis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3289 Reis Ave have a pool?
No, 3289 Reis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3289 Reis Ave have accessible units?
No, 3289 Reis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3289 Reis Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3289 Reis Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
