Last updated November 10 2019 at 11:41 AM

3233 Stonecrest Ct

3233 Stonecrest Court · No Longer Available
Location

3233 Stonecrest Court, Columbus, OH 43221
Scioto Trace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
3 level condo Hilliard Schools - Property Id: 140973

Hilliard Schools. 3 finished levels. Master Bedroom has cathedral ceilings and a large walk in closet with Jack & Jill bath. Second bedroom is good sized with closet organizer. Finished lower level is 19x14 can be used as an additional living space or a 3rd bedroom. Overlooking a fully wooded ravine on an elevated deck. All appliances including full size washer and dryer. Large eat in kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Over sized storage in lower level. Wood burning fireplace in great room. One dedicated covered parking space in addition to a second dedicated space at the front door. Plenty of guest parking. Conveniently located off of Dublin Rd. minutes away from Grandview, OSU, Arlington, Dublin and Hilliard. Squeaky clean. Unit has some furnishings that can remain or be removed as necessary.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140973p
Property Id 140973

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5212814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3233 Stonecrest Ct have any available units?
3233 Stonecrest Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3233 Stonecrest Ct have?
Some of 3233 Stonecrest Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3233 Stonecrest Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3233 Stonecrest Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3233 Stonecrest Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3233 Stonecrest Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 3233 Stonecrest Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3233 Stonecrest Ct offers parking.
Does 3233 Stonecrest Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3233 Stonecrest Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3233 Stonecrest Ct have a pool?
No, 3233 Stonecrest Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3233 Stonecrest Ct have accessible units?
No, 3233 Stonecrest Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3233 Stonecrest Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3233 Stonecrest Ct has units with dishwashers.
