3233 Stonecrest Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking guest parking

3 level condo Hilliard Schools - Property Id: 140973



Hilliard Schools. 3 finished levels. Master Bedroom has cathedral ceilings and a large walk in closet with Jack & Jill bath. Second bedroom is good sized with closet organizer. Finished lower level is 19x14 can be used as an additional living space or a 3rd bedroom. Overlooking a fully wooded ravine on an elevated deck. All appliances including full size washer and dryer. Large eat in kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Over sized storage in lower level. Wood burning fireplace in great room. One dedicated covered parking space in addition to a second dedicated space at the front door. Plenty of guest parking. Conveniently located off of Dublin Rd. minutes away from Grandview, OSU, Arlington, Dublin and Hilliard. Squeaky clean. Unit has some furnishings that can remain or be removed as necessary.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140973p

Property Id 140973



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5212814)