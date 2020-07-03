All apartments in Columbus
3223 Larch Lane
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:54 PM

3223 Larch Lane

3223 Larch Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3223 Larch Lane, Columbus, OH 43219
Cumberland Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Huge 4 bedroom/ 2.5 Bathroom corner lot home with 1796 SF. Newly renovated home that features beautiful floors, stainless steel appliances, tons of natural lighting and two car attached garage. There is also a huge unfinished basement which is perfect for extra storage and that is where the washer/dryer hook ups are. Upstairs features a beautiful master bedroom with a walk in closet and a full bathroom. The three other bedrooms are nice sized and has fresh carpet.

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3223 Larch Lane have any available units?
3223 Larch Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3223 Larch Lane have?
Some of 3223 Larch Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3223 Larch Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3223 Larch Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3223 Larch Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3223 Larch Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3223 Larch Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3223 Larch Lane offers parking.
Does 3223 Larch Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3223 Larch Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3223 Larch Lane have a pool?
No, 3223 Larch Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3223 Larch Lane have accessible units?
No, 3223 Larch Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3223 Larch Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3223 Larch Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

