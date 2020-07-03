3223 Larch Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Huge 4 bedroom/ 2.5 Bathroom corner lot home with 1796 SF. Newly renovated home that features beautiful floors, stainless steel appliances, tons of natural lighting and two car attached garage. There is also a huge unfinished basement which is perfect for extra storage and that is where the washer/dryer hook ups are. Upstairs features a beautiful master bedroom with a walk in closet and a full bathroom. The three other bedrooms are nice sized and has fresh carpet.



Make this house your home today!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.