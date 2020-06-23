3125 Highland Park Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home for rent in Pickerington Ohio - Located in the East Neighborhood of Pickerington Ohio this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with attached 2 car garage has so much to offer! Located in the Pickerington school district this home has a beautiful formal living room and dining room with dark hardwood floors, large airy kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinets, a breakfast nook and large family room complete with fireplace and dark hardwood floors. On the second floor you will find a master suite with a beautiful 4 piece spa like bathroom, 3 large bedrooms with large windows that offer tons of natural light and great closet space and a second bathroom with double sinks. There is a full unfinished basement great for storage, a playroom or home gym. The 2 car garage offers extra room for yard equipment and storage.
Notable features:
-Beautiful dark hardwood floors
-Gorgeous ceramic tile in entry way and kitchen
-Stainless steel appliances
-Upgraded lighting package throughout
-Decorative fireplace in family room
-Brand new plush carpet throughout second floor
-Large master suite with spa like bathroom
-3 large bedrooms
-Full unfinished basement
-2 car attached garage
**Pet Friendly
visit to view video: https://youtu.be/LUdUlZ5PI6o
Call today to schedule a viewing, this amazing home is sure to not be on the market long, or complete your online application NOW to reserve this home!
https://pmpapply.com/property/columbus
Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property. You can also see all of our available properties at:
http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/advanced-search/
(All properties are rented as-is)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Property Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program
(RLNE4637643)