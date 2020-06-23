3125 Highland Park Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home for rent in Pickerington Ohio - Located in the East Neighborhood of Pickerington Ohio this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with attached 2 car garage has so much to offer! Located in the Pickerington school district this home has a beautiful formal living room and dining room with dark hardwood floors, large airy kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinets, a breakfast nook and large family room complete with fireplace and dark hardwood floors. On the second floor you will find a master suite with a beautiful 4 piece spa like bathroom, 3 large bedrooms with large windows that offer tons of natural light and great closet space and a second bathroom with double sinks. There is a full unfinished basement great for storage, a playroom or home gym. The 2 car garage offers extra room for yard equipment and storage.



Notable features:

-Beautiful dark hardwood floors

-Gorgeous ceramic tile in entry way and kitchen

-Stainless steel appliances

-Upgraded lighting package throughout

-Decorative fireplace in family room

-Brand new plush carpet throughout second floor

-Large master suite with spa like bathroom

-3 large bedrooms

-Full unfinished basement

-2 car attached garage



**Pet Friendly



visit to view video: https://youtu.be/LUdUlZ5PI6o



Call today to schedule a viewing, this amazing home is sure to not be on the market long, or complete your online application NOW to reserve this home!

https://pmpapply.com/property/columbus



Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property. You can also see all of our available properties at:

http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/advanced-search/



(All properties are rented as-is)



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:

$12.50 Property Liability Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



-



(RLNE4637643)