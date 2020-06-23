All apartments in Columbus
3125 Highland Park Drive

3125 Highland Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3125 Highland Park Drive, Columbus, OH 43147

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home for rent in Pickerington Ohio - Located in the East Neighborhood of Pickerington Ohio this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with attached 2 car garage has so much to offer! Located in the Pickerington school district this home has a beautiful formal living room and dining room with dark hardwood floors, large airy kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinets, a breakfast nook and large family room complete with fireplace and dark hardwood floors. On the second floor you will find a master suite with a beautiful 4 piece spa like bathroom, 3 large bedrooms with large windows that offer tons of natural light and great closet space and a second bathroom with double sinks. There is a full unfinished basement great for storage, a playroom or home gym. The 2 car garage offers extra room for yard equipment and storage.

Notable features:
-Beautiful dark hardwood floors
-Gorgeous ceramic tile in entry way and kitchen
-Stainless steel appliances
-Upgraded lighting package throughout
-Decorative fireplace in family room
-Brand new plush carpet throughout second floor
-Large master suite with spa like bathroom
-3 large bedrooms
-Full unfinished basement
-2 car attached garage

**Pet Friendly

visit to view video: https://youtu.be/LUdUlZ5PI6o

Call today to schedule a viewing, this amazing home is sure to not be on the market long, or complete your online application NOW to reserve this home!
https://pmpapply.com/property/columbus

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property. You can also see all of our available properties at:
http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/advanced-search/

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Property Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

-

(RLNE4637643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3125 Highland Park Drive have any available units?
3125 Highland Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3125 Highland Park Drive have?
Some of 3125 Highland Park Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3125 Highland Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3125 Highland Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3125 Highland Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3125 Highland Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3125 Highland Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3125 Highland Park Drive offers parking.
Does 3125 Highland Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3125 Highland Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3125 Highland Park Drive have a pool?
No, 3125 Highland Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3125 Highland Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 3125 Highland Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3125 Highland Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3125 Highland Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
