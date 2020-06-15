All apartments in Columbus
3115 Heron Pointe 203
3115 Heron Pointe 203

3115 Heron Pointe
Location

3115 Heron Pointe, Columbus, OH 43231
Northern Woods

Amenities

Unit 203 Available 06/01/19 Spacious Close to amenities and easy access to 270 - Property Id: 123722

Beautifully updated & meticulously maintained River Ridge condo! This secluded complex is along the scenic Alum Creek Trail, near popular shopping destinations, dining, Metro parks, and convenient freeway access. You will be impressed with the dramatic 9 ft ceilings, freshly painted interior, and the large windows. The open concept living & dining space is perfect for entertaining & is centrally located by the large kitchen. Two spacious bedrooms are privately arranged on opposite sides of the living space. The master bedroom has attached bathroom & deep walk-in closet. Guest bedroom has 2 closets and is located directly adjacent to the 2nd full bath. Relax on the balcony and enjoy the magnificent view of the trees and creek New floors in kitchen & many bath updates! Move-in ready! Enjoy Pool view from this apartment.
Property Id 123722

(RLNE4904042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 Heron Pointe 203 have any available units?
3115 Heron Pointe 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3115 Heron Pointe 203 have?
Some of 3115 Heron Pointe 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 Heron Pointe 203 currently offering any rent specials?
3115 Heron Pointe 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 Heron Pointe 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3115 Heron Pointe 203 is pet friendly.
Does 3115 Heron Pointe 203 offer parking?
No, 3115 Heron Pointe 203 does not offer parking.
Does 3115 Heron Pointe 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3115 Heron Pointe 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 Heron Pointe 203 have a pool?
Yes, 3115 Heron Pointe 203 has a pool.
Does 3115 Heron Pointe 203 have accessible units?
No, 3115 Heron Pointe 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 Heron Pointe 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3115 Heron Pointe 203 has units with dishwashers.
