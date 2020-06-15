3115 Heron Pointe 203

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 203 Available 06/01/19 Spacious Close to amenities and easy access to 270



Beautifully updated & meticulously maintained River Ridge condo! This secluded complex is along the scenic Alum Creek Trail, near popular shopping destinations, dining, Metro parks, and convenient freeway access. You will be impressed with the dramatic 9 ft ceilings, freshly painted interior, and the large windows. The open concept living & dining space is perfect for entertaining & is centrally located by the large kitchen. Two spacious bedrooms are privately arranged on opposite sides of the living space. The master bedroom has attached bathroom & deep walk-in closet. Guest bedroom has 2 closets and is located directly adjacent to the 2nd full bath. Relax on the balcony and enjoy the magnificent view of the trees and creek New floors in kitchen & many bath updates! Move-in ready! Enjoy Pool view from this apartment.

