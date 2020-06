Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking range refrigerator

3075 Huntington Dr -no showings until Open House Sat 9/7/19 12PM-1PM.

Section 8 is accepted, and you may apply prior to the open house.

Roomy 4 bed, 1 bath home with fenced yard!

Off street parking in a driveway

Well behaved pets accepted. The fee is a $150 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) and an additional $25.00 per month, per pet.