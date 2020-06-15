Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

3059 Hamilton Avenue Available 02/01/19 **BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 3-BEDROOM CAPE HOUSE!!** - ****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681.****

*****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.*****

This is a completely remodeled 3-bedroom/1-bath cape cod home in North Columbus! It features central A/C, beautiful hardwood floors, living room, brand new kitchen (refrigerator, stove, microwave, disposal, and eat-in area), large bedroom upstairs, full basement with tons of storage, and washer/dryer hook up. This location is conveniently located just a short drive to I-71 and minutes from the heart of the city! You'll also enjoy complimentary lawn care and access to our full time maintenance staff. Call today for more information! This charming home won't last long!



