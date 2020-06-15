All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3059 Hamilton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3059 Hamilton Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3059 Hamilton Avenue

3059 Hamilton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3059 Hamilton Avenue, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3059 Hamilton Avenue Available 02/01/19 **BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 3-BEDROOM CAPE HOUSE!!** - ****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681.****
*****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.*****
This is a completely remodeled 3-bedroom/1-bath cape cod home in North Columbus! It features central A/C, beautiful hardwood floors, living room, brand new kitchen (refrigerator, stove, microwave, disposal, and eat-in area), large bedroom upstairs, full basement with tons of storage, and washer/dryer hook up. This location is conveniently located just a short drive to I-71 and minutes from the heart of the city! You'll also enjoy complimentary lawn care and access to our full time maintenance staff. Call today for more information! This charming home won't last long!

(RLNE4671101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3059 Hamilton Avenue have any available units?
3059 Hamilton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3059 Hamilton Avenue have?
Some of 3059 Hamilton Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3059 Hamilton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3059 Hamilton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3059 Hamilton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3059 Hamilton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3059 Hamilton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3059 Hamilton Avenue offers parking.
Does 3059 Hamilton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3059 Hamilton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3059 Hamilton Avenue have a pool?
No, 3059 Hamilton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3059 Hamilton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3059 Hamilton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3059 Hamilton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3059 Hamilton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way
Columbus, OH 43219
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Sawmill Crossing
6700 Allister Way
Columbus, OH 43235
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road
Columbus, OH 43016
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd
Columbus, OH 43212

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing