Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

305 E Sycamore St

305 Sycamore Street · No Longer Available
Location

305 Sycamore Street, Columbus, OH 43206
German Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Available 03/01/20 BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT IN GERMAN VILLAGE. The first floor features hardwood floors, exposed brick, decorative fireplace, and spacious living area. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and large cabinets. Just off the kitchen is a half bathroom. There is a fenced in backyard, perfect for grilling out and entertaining guests. The second floor features 2 spacious bedrooms. Bedroom 1 has hardwood floors, large closet space, and a full bathroom with jacuzzi tub. Bedroom 2 features new carpeting, several windows letting in a lot of natural light, and a spacious closet. There is another full bath next to Bedroom 2 with beautiful custom marble shower. Washer and dryer is also on the second floor, conveniently located next to the bedrooms. Unit features an unfinished, clean basement, perfect for storage. Sorry no pets please. Plenty of street parking available. Minimum 620 credit score required. To schedule a showing please call or text Heather at (847) 922-9183.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3830727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 E Sycamore St have any available units?
305 E Sycamore St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 E Sycamore St have?
Some of 305 E Sycamore St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 E Sycamore St currently offering any rent specials?
305 E Sycamore St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 E Sycamore St pet-friendly?
No, 305 E Sycamore St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 305 E Sycamore St offer parking?
No, 305 E Sycamore St does not offer parking.
Does 305 E Sycamore St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 E Sycamore St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 E Sycamore St have a pool?
No, 305 E Sycamore St does not have a pool.
Does 305 E Sycamore St have accessible units?
No, 305 E Sycamore St does not have accessible units.
Does 305 E Sycamore St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 E Sycamore St has units with dishwashers.

