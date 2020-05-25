305 E Sycamore St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Available 03/01/20 BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT IN GERMAN VILLAGE. The first floor features hardwood floors, exposed brick, decorative fireplace, and spacious living area. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and large cabinets. Just off the kitchen is a half bathroom. There is a fenced in backyard, perfect for grilling out and entertaining guests. The second floor features 2 spacious bedrooms. Bedroom 1 has hardwood floors, large closet space, and a full bathroom with jacuzzi tub. Bedroom 2 features new carpeting, several windows letting in a lot of natural light, and a spacious closet. There is another full bath next to Bedroom 2 with beautiful custom marble shower. Washer and dryer is also on the second floor, conveniently located next to the bedrooms. Unit features an unfinished, clean basement, perfect for storage. Sorry no pets please. Plenty of street parking available. Minimum 620 credit score required. To schedule a showing please call or text Heather at (847) 922-9183.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3830727)