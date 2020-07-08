All apartments in Columbus
3040 Rightmire Blvd
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

3040 Rightmire Blvd

3040 Rightmire Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3040 Rightmire Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43221
Cranbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
3040 Rightmire Blvd Available 07/17/20 3 Bedroom- Upper Arlington area - This is a great ranch style, 3 bedroom home located in the Cranbrook subdivision. It features an open floor plan with great butcher block counter tops and tons of cabinetry in the huge kitchen. Range, dishwasher, microwave, and washer and dryer are included. Tons of pantry space, beautiful hardwood floors, large bathroom with built in vanity area, huge yard, attached carport parking, paver patio in the rear, central air, and so much more!

Please call/text our showing phone line at 614-207-5757 to set up a tour!

Pets are negotiable

(RLNE3537955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3040 Rightmire Blvd have any available units?
3040 Rightmire Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3040 Rightmire Blvd have?
Some of 3040 Rightmire Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3040 Rightmire Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3040 Rightmire Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3040 Rightmire Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3040 Rightmire Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3040 Rightmire Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3040 Rightmire Blvd offers parking.
Does 3040 Rightmire Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3040 Rightmire Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3040 Rightmire Blvd have a pool?
No, 3040 Rightmire Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3040 Rightmire Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3040 Rightmire Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3040 Rightmire Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3040 Rightmire Blvd has units with dishwashers.

