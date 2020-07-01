Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3038 Karl Road Available 04/15/20 **COMPLETELY REMODELED 3-BEDROOM CAPE COD W/ 2-CAR GARAGE IN NORTH COLUMBUS!!** - ****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681.****

*****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.*****

This is a completely remodeled 3-bedroom/1-bath cape cod home in north Columbus! It features central A/C, hardwood floors, living room, kitchen (refrigerator, stove, microwave, disposal, and eat-in area), full basement with tons of storage, washer/dryer hook up, and a detached 2-car garage. This location is conveniently located just a short drive to I-71 and minutes from the heart of the city! You'll also enjoy complimentary lawn care and access to our full time maintenance staff. Call today for more information. This charming home won't last long!



