Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3013 Brownlee Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3013 Brownlee Ave
Last updated November 30 2019 at 8:45 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3013 Brownlee Ave
3013 Brownlee Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Location
3013 Brownlee Avenue, Columbus, OH 43227
Eastmoor
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath
screened in porch attached on the back of house fenced in yard.
laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups
contact Suzen at 614-447-1000 to schedule a viewing of property
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3013 Brownlee Ave have any available units?
3013 Brownlee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 3013 Brownlee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3013 Brownlee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 Brownlee Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3013 Brownlee Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 3013 Brownlee Ave offer parking?
No, 3013 Brownlee Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3013 Brownlee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 Brownlee Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 Brownlee Ave have a pool?
No, 3013 Brownlee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3013 Brownlee Ave have accessible units?
No, 3013 Brownlee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 Brownlee Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3013 Brownlee Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3013 Brownlee Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3013 Brownlee Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane
Columbus, OH 43035
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr
Columbus, OH 43228
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road
Columbus, OH 43026
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd
Columbus, OH 43230
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr
Columbus, OH 43229
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Independence Village
Little Turtle
East Broad
Riverside
Forest Park East
Dexter Falls
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing