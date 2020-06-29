All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3010 Deepwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3010 Deepwood Drive
Last updated September 30 2019 at 9:15 PM

3010 Deepwood Drive

3010 Deepwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Independence Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3010 Deepwood Drive, Columbus, OH 43068
Independence Village

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walk into the front door and to the right is the coat closet to the left is a spacious living room which is very welcoming. This does transition into the formal dining area. Next to the formal dining area it leads to the huge open concept kitchen and there is a second possibility for a dining room table as well. This home does feature and unfinished basement. If you have storage this will definitely hold a lot for you! This home does feature a fully fenced in backyard. Perfect for pets or children or if you like to be outside! Walk up to the second floor to the left we have the master which has a nice sized closet with a ceiling fan. Next to the master we have the second bedroom and a linen closet. To the right of the stairs we have one more bedroom and the huge bathroom.

COME MAKE THIS YOUR HOME TODAY! Don't miss out on this home! For more information, contact us at either 614-907-4805 EXT 4or rentcolumbus@con-rex.com Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three. On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the breed(s), age, weight, license number and rabies shot date. Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 Deepwood Drive have any available units?
3010 Deepwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3010 Deepwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3010 Deepwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 Deepwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3010 Deepwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3010 Deepwood Drive offer parking?
No, 3010 Deepwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3010 Deepwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 Deepwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 Deepwood Drive have a pool?
No, 3010 Deepwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3010 Deepwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3010 Deepwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 Deepwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3010 Deepwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3010 Deepwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3010 Deepwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place
Columbus, OH 43016
223 E Town Street
223 E Town St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
Station 324
324 East Second Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Winterwood Gardens
1980 Belcher Drive
Columbus, OH 43224
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing