3010 Deepwood Drive

Amenities

pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Walk into the front door and to the right is the coat closet to the left is a spacious living room which is very welcoming. This does transition into the formal dining area. Next to the formal dining area it leads to the huge open concept kitchen and there is a second possibility for a dining room table as well. This home does feature and unfinished basement. If you have storage this will definitely hold a lot for you! This home does feature a fully fenced in backyard. Perfect for pets or children or if you like to be outside! Walk up to the second floor to the left we have the master which has a nice sized closet with a ceiling fan. Next to the master we have the second bedroom and a linen closet. To the right of the stairs we have one more bedroom and the huge bathroom.



COME MAKE THIS YOUR HOME TODAY! Don't miss out on this home! For more information, contact us at either 614-907-4805 EXT 4or rentcolumbus@con-rex.com Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three. On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the breed(s), age, weight, license number and rabies shot date. Application cost $45

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.