Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3005 Hubbardton Place
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:34 PM

3005 Hubbardton Place

3005 Hubbardton Place · No Longer Available
Location

3005 Hubbardton Place, Columbus, OH 43068
Independence Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Coming Soon!

This home has a ton of character! This bi-level home has a lot of room to offer along with updates! Walk up the first floor we have hardwood floors throughout! The living room is connected to the eat in kitchen which as a ton of cabinet space and a nice size pantry! Connected to the kitchen is a huge covered deck. Which is perfect for grilling or entertaining. There is also a fenced in yard with a privacy fence! Connected to the living area is a hallway that leads to the first big bedroom which has a ceiling fan. There is also a linen closet and two other bedrooms which also have ceiling fans. The bathroom is a stunner! Then the lower level has a huge second living area and a half bathroom!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Hubbardton Place have any available units?
3005 Hubbardton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3005 Hubbardton Place have?
Some of 3005 Hubbardton Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 Hubbardton Place currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Hubbardton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Hubbardton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3005 Hubbardton Place is pet friendly.
Does 3005 Hubbardton Place offer parking?
No, 3005 Hubbardton Place does not offer parking.
Does 3005 Hubbardton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Hubbardton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Hubbardton Place have a pool?
No, 3005 Hubbardton Place does not have a pool.
Does 3005 Hubbardton Place have accessible units?
No, 3005 Hubbardton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Hubbardton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3005 Hubbardton Place does not have units with dishwashers.

