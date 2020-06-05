3005 Hubbardton Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 bbq/grill

This home has a ton of character! This bi-level home has a lot of room to offer along with updates! Walk up the first floor we have hardwood floors throughout! The living room is connected to the eat in kitchen which as a ton of cabinet space and a nice size pantry! Connected to the kitchen is a huge covered deck. Which is perfect for grilling or entertaining. There is also a fenced in yard with a privacy fence! Connected to the living area is a hallway that leads to the first big bedroom which has a ceiling fan. There is also a linen closet and two other bedrooms which also have ceiling fans. The bathroom is a stunner! Then the lower level has a huge second living area and a half bathroom!



Make this house your home today!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



