Last updated December 2 2019 at 12:55 PM

300 Stanaford Place

300 Stannford Place · No Longer Available
Location

300 Stannford Place, Columbus, OH 43207
Reeb-Hosack

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated Two Bedroom Town-home FIRST MONTH RENT FREE!!! (3 & 1 Beds available) - FIRST MONTH RENT FOR ALL MODELS IS ON US!!!

Gorgeous and located in Hungarian Village. Complete upgrade to all models.

Upgrades include:

Hardwood flooring on the first level
Granite countertops
Tiled shower
new carpet
Central Air
new lighting fixtures
and more!

2 Bedroom options for Range from $800-$850
1 bedroom options are $750

This property is pet-friendly! Please ask about our pet policy.

Visit www.ChathamandPark.com to view other available properties.

**Abundance Realty is an equal housing provider. As part of our application process, we consider credit, run a background check, ask that any applicants make three times the monthly rent and review past rental history. Should you need any additional information, please do not hesitate to contact us at (614) 537-7519.

(RLNE5243051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Stanaford Place have any available units?
300 Stanaford Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Stanaford Place have?
Some of 300 Stanaford Place's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Stanaford Place currently offering any rent specials?
300 Stanaford Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Stanaford Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Stanaford Place is pet friendly.
Does 300 Stanaford Place offer parking?
Yes, 300 Stanaford Place offers parking.
Does 300 Stanaford Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Stanaford Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Stanaford Place have a pool?
No, 300 Stanaford Place does not have a pool.
Does 300 Stanaford Place have accessible units?
No, 300 Stanaford Place does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Stanaford Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Stanaford Place does not have units with dishwashers.

