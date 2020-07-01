300 Stanaford Place

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Renovated Two Bedroom Town-home FIRST MONTH RENT FREE!!! (3 & 1 Beds available) - FIRST MONTH RENT FOR ALL MODELS IS ON US!!!



Gorgeous and located in Hungarian Village. Complete upgrade to all models.



Upgrades include:



Hardwood flooring on the first level

Granite countertops

Tiled shower

new carpet

Central Air

new lighting fixtures

and more!



2 Bedroom options for Range from $800-$850

1 bedroom options are $750



This property is pet-friendly! Please ask about our pet policy.



Visit www.ChathamandPark.com to view other available properties.



**Abundance Realty is an equal housing provider. As part of our application process, we consider credit, run a background check, ask that any applicants make three times the monthly rent and review past rental history. Should you need any additional information, please do not hesitate to contact us at (614) 537-7519.



(RLNE5243051)