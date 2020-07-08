All apartments in Columbus
2948 Neil Ave.
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:09 AM

2948 Neil Ave

2948 Neil Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2948 Neil Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Sublet available for entire 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the Olentangy Village complex!!

Spacious living room, kitchen updated last year, 3 large hallway closets

A/C window unit in one bedroom, heating throughout building, gas + water included in rent price but electricity is extra

Parking available throughout neighborhood, community swimming pool in backyard, fitness room attached to leasing office, walking distance to the Olentangy river bike path, COTA bus stop makes it a 10 minute ride to OSU campus - Olentangy has really been a wonderful place to live the past 1.5 years

Lease would be available January 1st but can negotiate a couple weeks earlier than that if necessary, current lease expires in early August

$100 application fee, $250 security deposit

Please text at the phone number provided or feel free to contact the leasing office directly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2948 Neil Ave have any available units?
2948 Neil Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2948 Neil Ave have?
Some of 2948 Neil Ave's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and gym.
Is 2948 Neil Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2948 Neil Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2948 Neil Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2948 Neil Ave is not pet friendly.
Does 2948 Neil Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2948 Neil Ave offers parking.
Does 2948 Neil Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2948 Neil Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2948 Neil Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2948 Neil Ave has a pool.
Does 2948 Neil Ave have accessible units?
No, 2948 Neil Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2948 Neil Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2948 Neil Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

