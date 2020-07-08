2948 Neil Ave.

Amenities

parking recently renovated gym pool air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

Sublet available for entire 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the Olentangy Village complex!!



Spacious living room, kitchen updated last year, 3 large hallway closets



A/C window unit in one bedroom, heating throughout building, gas + water included in rent price but electricity is extra



Parking available throughout neighborhood, community swimming pool in backyard, fitness room attached to leasing office, walking distance to the Olentangy river bike path, COTA bus stop makes it a 10 minute ride to OSU campus - Olentangy has really been a wonderful place to live the past 1.5 years



Lease would be available January 1st but can negotiate a couple weeks earlier than that if necessary, current lease expires in early August



$100 application fee, $250 security deposit



Please text at the phone number provided or feel free to contact the leasing office directly