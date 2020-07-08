2948 Neil Ave.

Amenities
Sublet available for entire 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the Olentangy Village complex!!
Spacious living room, kitchen updated last year, 3 large hallway closets
A/C window unit in one bedroom, heating throughout building, gas + water included in rent price but electricity is extra
Parking available throughout neighborhood, community swimming pool in backyard, fitness room attached to leasing office, walking distance to the Olentangy river bike path, COTA bus stop makes it a 10 minute ride to OSU campus - Olentangy has really been a wonderful place to live the past 1.5 years
Lease would be available January 1st but can negotiate a couple weeks earlier than that if necessary, current lease expires in early August
$100 application fee, $250 security deposit
Please text at the phone number provided or feel free to contact the leasing office directly