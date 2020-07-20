All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2941 Badger Drive

2941 Badger Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2941 Badger Drive, Columbus, OH 43026
Cross Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sign a lease by Monday, February 11th and receive 30 days rent free!

This cozy 3 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bathrooms two story home, located in the Cross Creek neighborhood of Hilliard, feeds into the Hilliard City School District!

This home offers the convenience of being near shopping, travel, and entertainment.

This home's first floor features a dining room connected to a full eat-in kitchen which opens to a spacious family room and access to the garage and half bathroom. On the top level we have the 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom features an attached full bathroom and a walk-in closet. The two other bedrooms are each a good size and serviced by a full bathroom in the hallway. The unfinished basement includes washer and dryer hookups.
The attached two car garage offers easy access to vehicles and/or additional storage space.

The fenced-in back yard is easy to enjoy from the family room or dining room. Great for hosting friends or family!

Pet friendly with landlord approval and a one time pet fee!

Tenant pays all utilities and trash. Tenant responsible for lawncare and landscaping.

Do not miss your chance to rent this property! Please request a showing through this listing.

Thank you!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2941 Badger Drive have any available units?
2941 Badger Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2941 Badger Drive have?
Some of 2941 Badger Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2941 Badger Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2941 Badger Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2941 Badger Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2941 Badger Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2941 Badger Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2941 Badger Drive offers parking.
Does 2941 Badger Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2941 Badger Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2941 Badger Drive have a pool?
No, 2941 Badger Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2941 Badger Drive have accessible units?
No, 2941 Badger Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2941 Badger Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2941 Badger Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
