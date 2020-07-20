2941 Badger Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Sign a lease by Monday, February 11th and receive 30 days rent free!



This cozy 3 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bathrooms two story home, located in the Cross Creek neighborhood of Hilliard, feeds into the Hilliard City School District!



This home offers the convenience of being near shopping, travel, and entertainment.



This home's first floor features a dining room connected to a full eat-in kitchen which opens to a spacious family room and access to the garage and half bathroom. On the top level we have the 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom features an attached full bathroom and a walk-in closet. The two other bedrooms are each a good size and serviced by a full bathroom in the hallway. The unfinished basement includes washer and dryer hookups.

The attached two car garage offers easy access to vehicles and/or additional storage space.



The fenced-in back yard is easy to enjoy from the family room or dining room. Great for hosting friends or family!



Pet friendly with landlord approval and a one time pet fee!



Tenant pays all utilities and trash. Tenant responsible for lawncare and landscaping.



Do not miss your chance to rent this property! Please request a showing through this listing.



Thank you!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.