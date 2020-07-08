All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like
2907 High St Unit: 745.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2907 High St Unit: 745
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2907 High St Unit: 745

2907 North High Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2907 North High Street, Columbus, OH 43202

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
pet friendly
Rent:$959

Description: This popular floor plan features two well proportioned bedrooms. Call us to tour this beautiful home today!
Amenities

Refreshing Swimming Pool
Spacious Fitness Center
Direct Access to Olentangy Bike Trail
Free Off Site Parking
24-7 Emergency Maintenance
Serene Views of Olentangy River & Ravine
On COTA Busline & Minutes from OSU
Resident Convenience Services
Garages Available
Cat Friendly
Parquet Hardwood Floors*
Eclectic Style with Timeless Kitchens*
Oversize floor plans with Large Bedrooms*
On-site Laundry*
Affordable Utility Budget*
Walking Distance to Grocery, Restaurants & Entertainment
Scenic Amenities - private park and spacious stone terrace
Furnished units available*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Similar Listings

Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive
Columbus, OH 43035
The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln
Columbus, OH 43035
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road
Columbus, OH 43026
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive
Columbus, OH 43204
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive
Columbus, OH 43228
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2907 High St Unit: 745 have any available units?
2907 High St Unit: 745 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2907 High St Unit: 745 have?
Some of 2907 High St Unit: 745's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2907 High St Unit: 745 currently offering any rent specials?
2907 High St Unit: 745 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2907 High St Unit: 745 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2907 High St Unit: 745 is pet friendly.
Does 2907 High St Unit: 745 offer parking?
Yes, 2907 High St Unit: 745 offers parking.
Does 2907 High St Unit: 745 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2907 High St Unit: 745 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2907 High St Unit: 745 have a pool?
Yes, 2907 High St Unit: 745 has a pool.
Does 2907 High St Unit: 745 have accessible units?
No, 2907 High St Unit: 745 does not have accessible units.
Does 2907 High St Unit: 745 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2907 High St Unit: 745 does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 BedroomsColumbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly PlacesColumbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern WoodsIndependence VillageEast BroadLittle TurtleRiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin UniversityOhio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main CampusMount Carmel College of Nursing