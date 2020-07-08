All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2907 High St Unit: 660-L.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2907 High St Unit: 660-L
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2907 High St Unit: 660-L

2907 North High Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2907 North High Street, Columbus, OH 43202

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
pet friendly
Rent:$759

Description: This open and airy home features an oversized living area which is highlighted by several windows. Contact us for details!
Amenities

Refreshing Swimming Pool
Spacious Fitness Center
Direct Access to Olentangy Bike Trail
Free Off Site Parking
24-7 Emergency Maintenance
Serene Views of Olentangy River & Ravine
On COTA Busline & Minutes from OSU
Resident Convenience Services
Garages Available
Cat Friendly
Parquet Hardwood Floors*
Eclectic Style with Timeless Kitchens*
Oversize floor plans with Large Bedrooms*
On-site Laundry*
Affordable Utility Budget*
Walking Distance to Grocery, Restaurants & Entertainment
Scenic Amenities - private park and spacious stone terrace
Furnished units available*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2907 High St Unit: 660-L have any available units?
2907 High St Unit: 660-L doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2907 High St Unit: 660-L have?
Some of 2907 High St Unit: 660-L's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2907 High St Unit: 660-L currently offering any rent specials?
2907 High St Unit: 660-L is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2907 High St Unit: 660-L pet-friendly?
Yes, 2907 High St Unit: 660-L is pet friendly.
Does 2907 High St Unit: 660-L offer parking?
Yes, 2907 High St Unit: 660-L offers parking.
Does 2907 High St Unit: 660-L have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2907 High St Unit: 660-L does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2907 High St Unit: 660-L have a pool?
Yes, 2907 High St Unit: 660-L has a pool.
Does 2907 High St Unit: 660-L have accessible units?
No, 2907 High St Unit: 660-L does not have accessible units.
Does 2907 High St Unit: 660-L have units with dishwashers?
No, 2907 High St Unit: 660-L does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street
Columbus, OH 43215
223 E Town Street
223 E Town St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
Harper House at the Highlands
2350 Sawmill Place Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road
Columbus, OH 43016
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
Latitude Five25
525 Sawyer Blvd
Columbus, OH 43203
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing