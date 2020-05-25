All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:13 PM

2887 Teapot Court

2887 Teapot Court · No Longer Available
Location

2887 Teapot Court, Columbus, OH 43068
Independence Village

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2887 Teapot Court have any available units?
2887 Teapot Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2887 Teapot Court currently offering any rent specials?
2887 Teapot Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2887 Teapot Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2887 Teapot Court is pet friendly.
Does 2887 Teapot Court offer parking?
No, 2887 Teapot Court does not offer parking.
Does 2887 Teapot Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2887 Teapot Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2887 Teapot Court have a pool?
No, 2887 Teapot Court does not have a pool.
Does 2887 Teapot Court have accessible units?
No, 2887 Teapot Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2887 Teapot Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2887 Teapot Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2887 Teapot Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2887 Teapot Court does not have units with air conditioning.
