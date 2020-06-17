All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:13 AM

285 Alexander Alley

285 Alexander Aly · No Longer Available
Location

285 Alexander Aly, Columbus, OH 43206
German Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location, location, location. In the heart of German Village, this condo is a must see! Home features a living room with exposed brick wall, first floor half bath and new stackable washer and dryer. Fully renovated kitchen has granite counters and eating space along with french doors out to the brick patio. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms with refinished hardwood floors and full bath with dual vanities. If you would like a move in ready condo in the heart of German Village then this is the home for you. Close to Sycamore Grill, Lindeys, Downtown Columbus, Nationwide Children's Hospital and so much more! Air conditioner and furnace were replaced within the last year. $35. application fee per tenant. Pets are negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 Alexander Alley have any available units?
285 Alexander Alley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 285 Alexander Alley have?
Some of 285 Alexander Alley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 285 Alexander Alley currently offering any rent specials?
285 Alexander Alley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 Alexander Alley pet-friendly?
Yes, 285 Alexander Alley is pet friendly.
Does 285 Alexander Alley offer parking?
Yes, 285 Alexander Alley offers parking.
Does 285 Alexander Alley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 285 Alexander Alley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 Alexander Alley have a pool?
No, 285 Alexander Alley does not have a pool.
Does 285 Alexander Alley have accessible units?
No, 285 Alexander Alley does not have accessible units.
Does 285 Alexander Alley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 285 Alexander Alley has units with dishwashers.
