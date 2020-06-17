285 Alexander Alley

Amenities

Location, location, location. In the heart of German Village, this condo is a must see! Home features a living room with exposed brick wall, first floor half bath and new stackable washer and dryer. Fully renovated kitchen has granite counters and eating space along with french doors out to the brick patio. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms with refinished hardwood floors and full bath with dual vanities. If you would like a move in ready condo in the heart of German Village then this is the home for you. Close to Sycamore Grill, Lindeys, Downtown Columbus, Nationwide Children's Hospital and so much more! Air conditioner and furnace were replaced within the last year. $35. application fee per tenant. Pets are negotiable.