Last updated September 16 2019 at 9:14 PM

2847 Sunset View Court

2847 Sunset View Court · No Longer Available
Location

2847 Sunset View Court, Columbus, OH 43207
Williams Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 Bed/ 1.5 bath has a lot to offer. This multi-level home has an open concept kitchen, nice sized bedrooms, big deck to grill on and a fenced in yard!

Don't miss out on this home! For more information, contact us at either 614-907-4805 EXT 3 or rentcolumbus@con-rex.com Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three. On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the breed(s), age, weight, license number and rabies shot date. Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2847 Sunset View Court have any available units?
2847 Sunset View Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2847 Sunset View Court currently offering any rent specials?
2847 Sunset View Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2847 Sunset View Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2847 Sunset View Court is pet friendly.
Does 2847 Sunset View Court offer parking?
No, 2847 Sunset View Court does not offer parking.
Does 2847 Sunset View Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2847 Sunset View Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2847 Sunset View Court have a pool?
No, 2847 Sunset View Court does not have a pool.
Does 2847 Sunset View Court have accessible units?
No, 2847 Sunset View Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2847 Sunset View Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2847 Sunset View Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2847 Sunset View Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2847 Sunset View Court does not have units with air conditioning.
