2847 Sunset View Court

This 3 Bed/ 1.5 bath has a lot to offer. This multi-level home has an open concept kitchen, nice sized bedrooms, big deck to grill on and a fenced in yard!



Don't miss out on this home! For more information, contact us at either 614-907-4805 EXT 3 or rentcolumbus@con-rex.com Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three. On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the breed(s), age, weight, license number and rabies shot date. Application cost $45

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.