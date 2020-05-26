2845 Acarie Dr Columbus Oh 43219-6198

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful, 3 level, 3 BR, 2.5 BA townhome. This home has a wonderful open floor plan with a huge great room and spacious eat in kitchen with dinette and stainless and granite finishes. Deck just off the kitchen for cook outs. Gleaming wood floors and so much sunlight! The finished lower level has a walk out to the back patio with a tree line behind. The top level includes the master suite with a private bath and walk in closet as well as two more bedrooms and a full bath. The washer and dryer are located in the hall outside the bedrooms for convenience. This home has easy access to Easton and the airport. Two car attached garage with storage area. Gahanna schools. No smoking or pets please.