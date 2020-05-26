All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2845 Acarie Dr Columbus Oh 43219-6198.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2845 Acarie Dr Columbus Oh 43219-6198
Last updated April 30 2020 at 4:35 PM

2845 Acarie Dr Columbus Oh 43219-6198

2845 Acarie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2845 Acarie Drive, Columbus, OH 43219
Somerset

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful, 3 level, 3 BR, 2.5 BA townhome. This home has a wonderful open floor plan with a huge great room and spacious eat in kitchen with dinette and stainless and granite finishes. Deck just off the kitchen for cook outs. Gleaming wood floors and so much sunlight! The finished lower level has a walk out to the back patio with a tree line behind. The top level includes the master suite with a private bath and walk in closet as well as two more bedrooms and a full bath. The washer and dryer are located in the hall outside the bedrooms for convenience. This home has easy access to Easton and the airport. Two car attached garage with storage area. Gahanna schools. No smoking or pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2845 Acarie Dr Columbus Oh 43219-6198 have any available units?
2845 Acarie Dr Columbus Oh 43219-6198 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2845 Acarie Dr Columbus Oh 43219-6198 have?
Some of 2845 Acarie Dr Columbus Oh 43219-6198's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2845 Acarie Dr Columbus Oh 43219-6198 currently offering any rent specials?
2845 Acarie Dr Columbus Oh 43219-6198 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2845 Acarie Dr Columbus Oh 43219-6198 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2845 Acarie Dr Columbus Oh 43219-6198 is pet friendly.
Does 2845 Acarie Dr Columbus Oh 43219-6198 offer parking?
Yes, 2845 Acarie Dr Columbus Oh 43219-6198 offers parking.
Does 2845 Acarie Dr Columbus Oh 43219-6198 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2845 Acarie Dr Columbus Oh 43219-6198 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2845 Acarie Dr Columbus Oh 43219-6198 have a pool?
No, 2845 Acarie Dr Columbus Oh 43219-6198 does not have a pool.
Does 2845 Acarie Dr Columbus Oh 43219-6198 have accessible units?
No, 2845 Acarie Dr Columbus Oh 43219-6198 does not have accessible units.
Does 2845 Acarie Dr Columbus Oh 43219-6198 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2845 Acarie Dr Columbus Oh 43219-6198 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Harrison Park
565 W 1st Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
The Citizens
51 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd
Columbus, OH 43212

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing