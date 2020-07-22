2840 Calumet Ave.

Amenities
2840 Calumet in Clintonville! - Completely renovated 2 Bedroom house! New kitchen with tile flooring, Kenmore stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, gas range, refrigerator and microwave. All new bathroom with tile flooring, all new windows, blinds, doors, updated electrical, plumbing, hot water tank, furnace, A/C. Washer/Dryer Included! Alley access to back yard and 2 car garage. Walking distance to popular Clintonville destinations including the Glen Echo Ravine and Informal K8 school, Indianola Avenue, High Street and bus lines. Close to Ohio State, Riverside Hosp, Short North, downtown and easy highway access.
(RLNE5962284)