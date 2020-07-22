All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2840 Calumet Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2840 Calumet Ave.
Last updated July 20 2020 at 11:41 AM

2840 Calumet Ave.

2840 Calumet Street · (614) 294-5511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

2840 Calumet Street, Columbus, OH 43202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2840 Calumet Ave. · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2840 Calumet in Clintonville! - Completely renovated 2 Bedroom house! New kitchen with tile flooring, Kenmore stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, gas range, refrigerator and microwave. All new bathroom with tile flooring, all new windows, blinds, doors, updated electrical, plumbing, hot water tank, furnace, A/C. Washer/Dryer Included! Alley access to back yard and 2 car garage. Walking distance to popular Clintonville destinations including the Glen Echo Ravine and Informal K8 school, Indianola Avenue, High Street and bus lines. Close to Ohio State, Riverside Hosp, Short North, downtown and easy highway access.

(RLNE5962284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2840 Calumet Ave. have any available units?
2840 Calumet Ave. has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2840 Calumet Ave. have?
Some of 2840 Calumet Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2840 Calumet Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2840 Calumet Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 Calumet Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2840 Calumet Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2840 Calumet Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2840 Calumet Ave. offers parking.
Does 2840 Calumet Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2840 Calumet Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 Calumet Ave. have a pool?
No, 2840 Calumet Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2840 Calumet Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2840 Calumet Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 Calumet Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2840 Calumet Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2840 Calumet Ave.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue
Columbus, OH 43214
The Wood Co
939 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Station 324
324 East Second Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Sonnenblick Apartments
730 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity