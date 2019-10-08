All apartments in Columbus
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
283 Dana Ave.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 1:56 AM

283 Dana Ave.

283 Dana Avenue · (614) 361-3919
Location

283 Dana Avenue, Columbus, OH 43223

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 283 Dana Ave. · Avail. now

$991

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1531 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
283 Dana Ave. Available 04/03/20 OWNER FINANCING..West End 3 Bedroom, 1Bth Classic Vintage 2-Story Home- Call 614-503-0281 for details. - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bth Classic Vintage 2-Story Home
Spacious! back porch/deck area.

This home is an amazing deal and wont last long!
Simply put $5,000 down and $990.74 per month plus taxes and insurance and this one is yours today!
Priced @ $119,900.00

Preferred residents will have
3x monthly income
Solid rental history
Ability to handle all the day to day maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 283 Dana Ave. have any available units?
283 Dana Ave. has a unit available for $991 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 283 Dana Ave. have?
Some of 283 Dana Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 283 Dana Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
283 Dana Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 283 Dana Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 283 Dana Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 283 Dana Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 283 Dana Ave. does offer parking.
Does 283 Dana Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 283 Dana Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 283 Dana Ave. have a pool?
No, 283 Dana Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 283 Dana Ave. have accessible units?
No, 283 Dana Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 283 Dana Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 283 Dana Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
