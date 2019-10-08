Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

283 Dana Ave. Available 04/03/20 OWNER FINANCING..West End 3 Bedroom, 1Bth Classic Vintage 2-Story Home- Call 614-503-0281 for details. - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bth Classic Vintage 2-Story Home

Spacious! back porch/deck area.



This home is an amazing deal and wont last long!

Simply put $5,000 down and $990.74 per month plus taxes and insurance and this one is yours today!

Priced @ $119,900.00



Preferred residents will have

3x monthly income

Solid rental history

Ability to handle all the day to day maintenance



(RLNE4458929)