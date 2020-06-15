283 Auden Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

This is a Jeffery Park with 3 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. The first level has a wonderful open floor plan with living and dining spaces. There is bright kitchen with large island towards the end of this space. Ending the first level is a half bath and exit to the private patio and garage access. The lower level contains a theater space, full bathroom, and bedroom (with egress), and a walk in closet. Up to the second level there is a laundry area and two spacious bedrooms with their own full bathrooms. To the third level there is a full kitchen, dining space, living space, and full bathroom. Towards the end of this open planned area, there is access to the large patio space.



To pre qualify and tour the space, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/wwwrentingohiocom