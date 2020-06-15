All apartments in Columbus
Location

283 Auden Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215
Italian Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
This is a Jeffery Park with 3 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. The first level has a wonderful open floor plan with living and dining spaces. There is bright kitchen with large island towards the end of this space. Ending the first level is a half bath and exit to the private patio and garage access. The lower level contains a theater space, full bathroom, and bedroom (with egress), and a walk in closet. Up to the second level there is a laundry area and two spacious bedrooms with their own full bathrooms. To the third level there is a full kitchen, dining space, living space, and full bathroom. Towards the end of this open planned area, there is access to the large patio space.

To pre qualify and tour the space, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/wwwrentingohiocom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 283 Auden Ave have any available units?
283 Auden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 283 Auden Ave have?
Some of 283 Auden Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 283 Auden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
283 Auden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 283 Auden Ave pet-friendly?
No, 283 Auden Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 283 Auden Ave offer parking?
Yes, 283 Auden Ave offers parking.
Does 283 Auden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 283 Auden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 283 Auden Ave have a pool?
No, 283 Auden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 283 Auden Ave have accessible units?
No, 283 Auden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 283 Auden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 283 Auden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

